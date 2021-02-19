 

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call for March 4, 2021 at 4 30 p.m. Eastern Time

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE-American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Management will hold a conference call to review the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 performance starting at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast. The link to the webcast will be available on Senseonics Holdings, Inc. website at www.senseonics.com by navigating to “Investor Relations,” and then “Events & Publications,” and will be archived there for future reference. To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-888-317-6003 (US/Canada) or 1-412-317-6061 (International), passcode 3569931, approximately ten to five minutes prior to start time.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of transformational glucose monitoring products designed to help people with diabetes confidently live their lives with ease. Senseonics' CGM Systems, Eversense and Eversense XL, include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.



