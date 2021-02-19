 

Schrödinger to Present at the SVB Leerink Partners 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Schrödinger (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced that management will provide a corporate overview at the SVB Leerink Partners 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place virtually on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The live webcast can be accessed under "News & Events" in the investors section of Schrödinger’s website and will be archived for approximately 14 days.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered. Schrödinger has pioneered a physics-based software platform that enables discovery of high-quality, novel molecules for drug development and materials applications more rapidly and at lower cost compared to traditional methods. The software platform is used by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories around the world. Schrödinger’s multidisciplinary drug discovery team also leverages its software platform to advance collaborative programs and its own pipeline of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs.

Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has over 450 employees and is engaged with customers and collaborators in more than 70 countries. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.



18.02.21
Schrödinger to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results

08.02.21
2
Seit IPO 430% / Schrödinger Aktie