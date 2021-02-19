Legend Biotech Announces Preliminary Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

For the year ended December 31, 2020, Legend Biotech expects to record a loss for the year of approximately US$292.2 million to US$324.9 million and an adjusted loss for the year of approximately US$202.4 million to US$234.4 million, in each case, including research and development expenses of approximately US$220.7 million to US$255.6 million, which was mainly caused by the continuous investment into its lead product candidate, ciltacabtagene autoleucel, and other product candidates in Legend Biotech’s pipeline. See “Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of Loss for the year to Adjusted loss for the year.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications, today in conjunction with an announcement to be issued by Legend Biotech’s majority parent company, GenScript Biotech Corporation, pursuant to the rules of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, announced preliminary, unaudited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.

In addition, Legend Biotech expects to report a one-time non-cash fair value loss of approximately US$80.0 million caused by the changes of fair value of Legend Biotech’s Series A convertible redeemable preferred shares (“Series A Preferred Shares”), which was derived from the automatic conversion of all outstanding Series A Preferred Shares (plus dividends accrued but unpaid on the Series A Preferred Shares) into ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share, of Legend Biotech (“Ordinary Shares”) upon Legend Biotech’s listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The details of the automatic conversion of the Series A Preferred Shares into Ordinary Shares are described in Legend Biotech’s prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 8, 2020. The changes in fair value led to an increase of share premium, which had no material impact on the net assets of Legend Biotech and its subsidiaries.

As of December 31, 2020, Legend Biotech had approximately US$455.7 million of cash and cash equivalents and approximately US$50.0 million in time deposits.

The financial information contained in this press release is preliminary and is based on the latest estimated unaudited management accounts for the year ended December 31, 2020. Because Legend Biotech has not yet completed its financial closing procedures for the year ended December 31, 2020, Legend Biotech has provided a range for the preliminary results described above. Such information is not a comprehensive statement of Legend Biotech’s results for, and as of, this year, and are subject to the completion of management’s and Legend Biotech’s audit committee’s reviews and other financial closing processes and potential adjustments. Accordingly, Legend Biotech’s actual results as of, and for, the year ended December 31, 2020 may differ materially from the preliminary estimated data presented in this press release. As a result, it is possible that Legend Biotech’s final results will not be within the ranges presented.