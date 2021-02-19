 

CURO Honors Black History Month, Donates $20,000 to Black Mental Health Organizations in U.S. and Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.02.2021   

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) (“CURO” or the “Company”), a market leader in providing credit to non-prime consumers, today announced that it has made two $10,000 donations to Black mental health organizations in the U.S. and Canada in recognition of Black History Month.

The donations, driven by CURO’s Diversity and Inclusion Council, are part of the Council’s goal of empowering individuals from all backgrounds. Council Members reviewed a number of organizations to honor Black History Month as well as take into consideration the pandemic and other recent social events to create a meaningful impact for the Black community.

In the U.S., the Company has donated $10,000 to the Black Mental Health Alliance, a non-profit that develops, promotes and sponsors trusted and culturally-relevant educational forums, trainings and referral services that support the health and well-being of Black people and vulnerable communities.

In Canada, CURO has donated $10,000 to Black Mental Health Canada, a non-profit that facilitates access to affordable, culturally safe and affirming mental health services to the Black community through education, advocacy, and provision of resources.

“These organizations’ visions align with our vision—the creation of an equitable, respectful, and compassionate society—and we must all do our part,” said Jillian Slagter, Chief Human Resources Officer. “We hope that the contribution of $10,000 to each organization helps to advance their current activities, particularly as mental health needs have increased during this very difficult time.”

ABOUT CURO’S DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION COUNCIL

In June of 2020, with sponsorship from the Board of Directors, the Company created a Diversity and Inclusion Council with employees from all levels and departments of CURO. The mission of the Council is to create an inclusive work environment where all people feel comfortable being themselves and are encouraged to use their diverse experiences and backgrounds to strengthen the Company’s vision, values, growth, and progress.

ABOUT CURO

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO), operating in two countries and powered by its fully integrated technology platform, is a provider of credit to non-prime consumers. In 1997, the Company was founded in Riverside, California by three Wichita, Kansas childhood friends to meet the growing consumer need for short-term loans. Their success led to opening stores across the United States and expanding to offer online loans and financial services across two countries. Today, CURO combines its market expertise with a fully integrated technology platform, omni-channel approach and advanced credit decisioning to provide an array of credit products across all mediums. CURO operates under a number of brands including Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Cash Money, LendDirect, Avío Credit, Opt+ and Revolve Finance. With over 20 years of operating experience, CURO provides financial freedom to non-prime consumers.

(CURO-NWS)



