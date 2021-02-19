Gossamer Bio to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on February 25, 2021

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

In connection with the earnings release, Gossamer’s management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 25, 2021, to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a corporate update.