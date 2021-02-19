 

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Canyon at Mitchell Village, Its Newest Master-planned Community in Citrus Heights, California

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Canyon at Mitchell Village, its newest master-planned community in Citrus Heights, California. The new enclave of single-family homes is situated in a desirable neighborhood offering a unique lifestyle that combines comfort and modern design with numerous community amenities. Canyon at Mitchell Village homeowners can stroll through acres of open space, enjoy a picnic at the community park or walk to the shops and restaurants at Sunrise Mall and Marketplace at Birdcage. The new master plan is close to Interstate 80 and Highway 50, providing easy commutes to Sacramento. The community is also near outdoor recreation, including golfing, hiking and biking as well as boating and swimming at Folsom Lake State Recreation Area and Sacramento State Aquatic Center at Lake Natomas.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Canyon at Mitchell Village, its newest master-planned community in Citrus Heights, California. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new homes at Canyon at Mitchell Village showcase desirable design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, and large master suites with walk-in closets and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to four bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,500 to 1,700 square feet.

“Canyon at Mitchell Village is part of our newest master-planned community in Citrus Heights, a commuter-friendly town that hosts numerous activities and offers outdoor recreation and premier shopping, dining and entertainment. Homeowners who enjoy an active lifestyle will appreciate the community’s amenities and its proximity to hiking, biking, golfing and other outdoor activities,” said Adam Hieb, President of KB Home’s Sacramento division. “As with other KB Home communities, Canyon at Mitchell Village provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Canyon at Mitchell Village sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing starts in the low $400,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.



