KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of La Tierra Reserve, a new enclave of affordably priced ranch-style homes in Southwest Tucson. The community is situated on West Valencia Road just off Interstate 19, providing easy access to downtown Tucson and the area’s major employment centers as well as Tucson International Airport. The new community is also minutes away from popular shopping, dining and entertainment at both Tucson Spectrum and The Landings.

KB Home announces the grand opening of La Tierra reserve, a new-home community in Southwest Tucson. (Photo: Business Wire)

The one-story homes showcase desirable design characteristics like ample storage space, large kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, and beautiful master suites with walk-in closets. The community’s floor plans feature up to four bedrooms and two baths, and range in size from approximately 1,000 to 1,700 square feet.

“La Tierra Reserve is a new community of our popular ranch-style homes located southwest of downtown Tucson and close to the area’s major employers,” said Amy McReynolds, President of KB Home’s Tucson division. “The community offers access to a variety of popular shopping, dining and entertainment venues and is only a short drive to Tucson International Airport. As with other KB Home communities, La Tierra Reserve provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The La Tierra Reserve sales office and model home are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $200,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

