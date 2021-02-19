 

Zoned Properties Strengthens Partnership with National Cannabis Retail Franchisor, The Open Dør

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.02.2021, 14:05  |  56   |   |   

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCQB: ZDPY), a strategic real estate development firm whose primary mission is to provide real estate and sustainability services for the regulated cannabis industry, positioning the company for property acquisitions and revenue growth, today announced that the company has contributed an additional $100,000 in investment capital to The Open Dør, a national cannabis retail franchisor, and will directly benefit from franchise sales and expansion.

Transaction Details

  • Zoned Properties has increased its investment position in The Open Dør to $200,000 after completing an Amended and Restated Convertible Debenture.
  • The Amended and Restated Convertible Debenture includes 6.5% interest rate on the investment capital and matures in March 2025.
  • The Amended and Restated Convertible Debenture provides an opportunity for Zoned Properties to convert its investment position into an equity position in The Open Dør of up to 33%.
  • As consideration for entering into the Amended and Restated Convertible Debenture, Zoned Properties gains the benefit of receiving a portion of Initial Franchise Fees and Renewal Franchise Fees upon the successful sale or renewal of any new franchise location.

“Following the years of market research, conceptualization, and foundational business development that has produced the launch of The Open Dør this past December, we have already seen more interest, momentum, and opportunity than originally anticipated,” commented Bryan McLaren, Chief Executive Officer of Zoned Properties, Inc. “We believe that strengthening our investment position and the partnership between Zoned Properties and The Open Dør was an opportune next step for all parties as we push forward on market growth opportunities.”

“Having Zoned Properties as a partner in our business is one of the key advantages for license holders and investors working with The Open Dør. The expertise and financial support that the firm brings to The Open Dør is a true competitive advantage for the franchise space in the cannabis industry,” said Kathryn Blackwell, CEO and Co-Founder of The Open Dør.

About Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCQB: ZDPY):

Zoned Properties is a strategic real estate development firm whose primary mission is to provide real estate and sustainability services for clients in the regulated cannabis industry, positioning the company for real estate acquisitions and revenue growth. We intend to pioneer sustainable development for emerging industries, including the regulated cannabis industry. We are an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau, the U.S. Green Building Council, and the Forbes Real Estate Council. We focus on investing capital to acquire and develop commercial properties to be leased on a triple-net basis, and engaging clients that face zoning, permitting, development, and operational challenges. We provide development strategies and advisory services that could potentially have a major impact on cash flow and property value. We do not grow, harvest, sell or distribute cannabis or any substances regulated under United States law such as the Controlled Substance Act of 1970, as amended (the “CSA”).

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zoned Properties Strengthens Partnership with National Cannabis Retail Franchisor, The Open Dør Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCQB: ZDPY), a strategic real estate development firm whose primary mission is to provide real estate and sustainability services for the regulated cannabis industry, positioning the company for property acquisitions and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHANG ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against EHang ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of EHang ...
JetBlue Launches First Phase of Codeshare with American Airlines, Adding New Routes and ...
Genomic Vision: Financial Information for the Fourth Quarter of 2020
SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang Holdings Limited ...
Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Announces 59th Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase
Sanderson Farms, Inc. Holds Annual Meeting of Stockholders
FUBOTV ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against fuboTV, ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Early Participation Results and Early Settlement of Tender Offers ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update