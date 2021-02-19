 

Ontario Government’s Ontario Together Fund Invests into Facedrive’s TraceSCAN

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.02.2021   

Facedrive Inc. ("Facedrive") (TSXV:FD) (OTCQX:FDVRF), a Canadian "people-and-planet first" technology ecosystem, is pleased to announce that TraceSCAN, the COVID-19 wearable contact-tracing solution developed by Facedrive Health, has been endorsed with an investment by the Ontario Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade (the “Ministry”) to further its contact tracing effort amidst the province’s ongoing fight with the COVID-19 pandemic. On February 11, 2021, the parties entered into agreement whereby Facedrive will receive CAD $2,500,000 in non-dilutive funding via the Ministry’s “Ontario Together Fund” (“OTF”) to accelerate deployment of TraceSCAN technology across multiple sectors and assist in its expansion to meet rising global demand.

The Ontario Together Fund was launched to help businesses provide innovative solutions and manufacture essential medical supplies and equipment to support Ontario’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. TraceSCAN, previously endorsed by the Ministry of Skills Development and Training for implementation in the workplace, has been selected by the OTF as a leader in providing wearable contact-tracing and social distancing solutions. The Ministry showed full support to TraceSCAN in its intention to develop and release its next generation of devices – which enhance their features with advanced health monitoring components – and supply the technology to every institution, business or individual impacted by the pandemic. The Ministry’s recipient selection process involved an extensive diligence component and was overseen by a robust and objective third party evaluation tool brought by Deloitte Canada.

The TraceSCAN contact-tracing wearable solution, developed jointly by Facedrive Health and a group of researchers from the University of Waterloo, is powered by cutting-edge Bluetooth technology enabling it to work as a standalone device or in conjunction with mobile-powered solutions such as the Government of Canada’s COVID Alert app. TraceSCAN is especially suited for work environments where employees may not be able to carry or have access to mobile devices. The technology also caters to at-risk consumer demographics such as the elderly and low-income individuals and families who may not possess smart phones, have affordable access to data or be familiar with the use of smart phone apps. The TraceSCAN technology is validated by a white paper on privacy and security features issued jointly by Facedrive Health and McCarthy Tétrault’s MT Ventures while being powered through Microsoft Azure. Following numerous successful implementations with large enterprise customers such as LiUNA and Air Canada, SMEs, First Nations communities, and a spiking demand for multifunctional connected health solutions, TraceSCAN has rapidly expanded its use case scenarios into multiple business sectors such as recreation, travel, manufacturing, food processing, construction and other industries.

Wertpapier


