Twist Bioscience to Present at Upcoming Virtual Conferences

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced that Emily Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience, and Jim Thorburn, CFO of Twist Bioscience, will present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, February 26; fireside chat at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time. Cowen 41 st Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 4; fireside chat at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time, and Synthetic Biology CEO Panel at 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time.

Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 4; fireside chat at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time, and Synthetic Biology CEO Panel at 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time. Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 9; fireside chat at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time.

The fireside chats will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the “Investor Calendar” page of the investor relations section of the company's website here. A replay of the fireside chats will be archived for a period of 30 days following conclusion of the live events.