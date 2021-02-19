 

Twist Bioscience to Present at Upcoming Virtual Conferences

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced that Emily Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience, and Jim Thorburn, CFO of Twist Bioscience, will present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, February 26; fireside chat at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time.
  • Cowen 41st Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 4; fireside chat at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time, and Synthetic Biology CEO Panel at 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time.
  • Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 9; fireside chat at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time.

The fireside chats will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the “Investor Calendar” page of the investor relations section of the company's website here. A replay of the fireside chats will be archived for a period of 30 days following conclusion of the live events.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

