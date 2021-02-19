Pulse Biosciences Announces First CellFX Procedures Performed in Europe as Part of Global Controlled Launch

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a novel bioelectric medicine company progressing Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology, today announced that the first CellFX procedures in the European Union were successfully completed. The initial commercial use of the non-thermal, cellular-focused CellFX System to clear common benign lesions, now expands the Company’s controlled launch program starting with the top aesthetic dermatologists and plastic surgeons across Europe. This strategic rollout in Europe will run in parallel with the Company’s U.S. controlled launch aimed at building a strong foundation of clinical and commercial advocacy as the Company grows a promising global business.

(Photo: Business Wire)

As the first-of-its-kind multi-application platform powered by NPS technology delivering nano-second pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while protecting adjacent non-cellular healthy tissue, the CellFX System ushers in a new chapter in dermatology procedures addressing everyday skin lesions.

“I am delighted to be the first aesthetic skin specialist to perform the CellFX procedure in Europe. We see a huge number of patients who are burdened by troublesome skin lesions, such as sebaceous hyperplasia, seborrheic keratoses, and non-genital warts, that can affect them at home, work and socially,” said Dr. Afschin Fatemi, medical director of The S-thetic Group, a network of aesthetic clinics across Germany. “With its non-thermal, cellular mechanism, the CellFX System provides a new, consistent solution to remove a variety of bumps and growths on the face and body that have been historically difficult to treat. I am excited to offer this innovative procedure in our clinics and look forward to the enhanced results and improved patient satisfaction we can expect to achieve.”

The prevalence of SH, SK and common, non-genital warts among patients visiting aesthetic dermatologists today is widespread. Based on a 2020 survey among aesthetic physicians from Germany, Spain and France, an average of 200 patients per month who visit aesthetic dermatology practices present with each lesion type (SH, SK, non-genital warts). Further, patients place greater value on a procedure to treat skin lesions over other popular aesthetic procedures they currently receive and are willing to pay cash to treat multiple lesions in a single visit.1