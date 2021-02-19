 

Applied DNA to Provide Back-To-Campus COVID-19 Surveillance Testing to LIM College

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (the “Company”), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, and LIM College, a midtown Manhattan-based leader in education for the business of fashion, today announced that Applied DNA will provide COVID-19 surveillance testing for all in-person students, faculty, and staff at LIM College as they return to school for the resumption of in-person classes for the Spring semester, beginning on Feb. 22, 2021.

Testing will be conducted weekly by safeCircle, the Company’s pooled COVID-19 surveillance testing program. The safeCircle program is powered by the Company’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit, which the FDA has highlighted for its ability to potentially discriminate for certain variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Aggregate testing results will be reported to LIM College administrators via safeCircle’s integration with CLEARED4, the Company’s surveillance testing program partner, through CLEARED4’s smartphone-based online health safety management and reporting solution.

Dr. James A. Hayward, president and CEO, Applied DNA, stated, “safeCircle offers schools an efficient and cost-effective approach to keeping students and educators healthy and safe from COVID-19. We applaud LIM College’s decision to return to in-person learning equipped with the means for administrators to react with speed to any virus spread. LIM College joins other primary, secondary, and higher education institutions relying on safeCircle as their COVID-19 surveillance testing solution to ensure a safe learning environment.”

Commenting on the implementation of safeCircle, LIM College Dean of Student Affairs Michael Richards said, “LIM College has always been committed to creating the safest learning and working environment possible. Now, safeCircle’s surveillance testing will play an indispensable role in allowing us to resume in-person instruction at a time when many other colleges and universities across the country have been forced to pivot away from in-person experiences due to COVID-19.”

About the Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit

The Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit is authorized by FDA EUA for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in respiratory specimens, including anterior nasal swabs, self-collected at a healthcare location or collected by a healthcare worker, and nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swabs, mid-turbinate nasal swabs, nasopharyngeal washes/aspirates or nasal aspirates, and bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) specimens collected by a healthcare worker from individuals who are suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider. The scope of the Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit EUA, as amended, is expressly limited to use consistent with the Instructions for Use by authorized laboratories, certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA) to perform high complexity tests. The EUA will be effective until the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of the emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 is terminated or until the EUA’s prior termination or revocation. The diagnostic kit has not been FDA cleared or approved, and the EUA’s limited authorization is only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens.

