Arrival Group Announces Five New Members to Global Board of Directors

Arrival Group, the global technology company creating electric vehicles (“EVs”) with its game-changing technologies, announced today that it expects to appoint five initial members to its Board of Directors, upon the consummation of the pending business combination between Arrival Group, Arrival S.à r.l (“Arrival”), and CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: CIIC) (“CIIG”), a U.S. publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company. Arrival Group, the combined company, will become a publicly listed company and its ordinary shares will be listed on NASDAQ under the new ticker symbol “ARVL”, upon consummation of the business combination.

Founded in 2015, Arrival is producing best-in-class commercial electric vehicles using a new method of design and production. This new method takes Arrival’s strong intellectual property portfolio of in-house developed technologies and scalable platforms and combines them with its pioneering and rapidly scalable Microfactory assembly process. We believe this approach enables the creation of many different electric vehicle types including light commercial vans and large buses, that provide maximum functionality, an elevated experience and significantly lower prices than other EVs.

Arrival Group’s initial global Board of Directors is expected to include:

Peter Cuneo, who will become the Non-Executive Chairman of Arrival Group’s Board, serves as the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of CIIG; Peter was the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Marvel Entertainment Inc.

Avinash Rugoobur, current President and Chief Strategy Officer for Arrival; Avinash formerly served as Head of Strategy and mergers and acquisitions for General Motors Cruise and led advanced technology activities for General Motors in Silicon Valley

Jae Oh, current Vice President and Head of Corporate Development at Hyundai Motor Group; Jae leads a broad spectrum of strategic investment activities for Hyundai ranging from Series A to mergers and acquisitions

Kristen O’Hara, current Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer of Hearst Magazines; Kristen formerly served as Chief Marketing Officer, Global Media for Time Warner Inc. (now Warner Media, LLC). Kristen currently serves as a Director of CIIG

Alain Kinsch, who until his retirement in 2020, served as Ernst & Young S.A.’s Luxembourg Country Managing Partner and EMEIA Private Equity Fund Leader for over a decade

Two additional nominees to be named later

“We are at a pivotal moment in Arrival’s journey, as we focus on execution. These board members will bring an extensive wealth of knowledge and invaluable varied business experience to Arrival Group as we scale up production and expand our global reach over the coming years,” said Denis Sverdlov, founder and CEO of Arrival. “The strength and diversity of the board members’ backgrounds reflects the scope of Arrival’s vision. Their guidance will be extremely valuable as the company accelerates the move to zero-emission transportation ecosystems for communities around the world.”