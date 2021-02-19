Bramaderos Project Update, Ecuador

Figures related to this news release can be seen in PDF format by accessing the version of this release on the Company’s website ( www.cornerstoneresources.com ) or by clicking on the link below:

OTTAWA, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (“Cornerstone” or “the Company”) (TSXV-CGP) (F-GWN) (B-GWN) (OTC-CTNXF) is pleased to provide an update on its Bramaderos gold and copper joint venture in southern Ecuador in which it has a 12.5% interest carried by JV partner and project operator Sunstone Metals Inc. (ASX: STM) through to the start of commercial production (see “About Bramaderos”, below).

https://cornerstoneresources.com/site/assets/files/5798/nr21-04figures ....

HIGHLIGHTS:

Hole 10 underway at Espiritu





Assays from holes ESDD008 and 009 expected within four weeks





Drilling at Brama copper-gold porphyry target has commenced



Cornerstone VP Exploration, Yvan Crepeau, said:

“Espiritu is a promising discovery, and we are improving our understanding of the geometry of the vein system with every hole.

We are also pleased to be drilling at Brama based on our new geophysical model. The target is robust, we are within a mineralized porphyry system, and we are drilling for grade.”

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Espiritu

At Espiritu, drill holes ESDD008 and 009 have been completed (Figures 1, 2) and assays are expected within four weeks.

Hole ESDD010 has commenced, and ESDD011 is planned with drill pad preparation underway. All drill holes are targeting both the high-grade silver-gold-polymetallic veins and the thicker lower grade intervals. Mineralization has been defined from drilling to date over a strike length of 600m. ESDD011 will be drilled to the northwest of, and below holes ESDD005 and 006 to map the vertical extent of high-grade zones intersected in these holes (see Cornerstone news releases dated December 1, 2020 and January 20, 2021), and to drill additional near surface mineralized positions.

Drill holes are also planned to test the significant silver anomalies in surface sampling located 800m south-east of the initial Espiritu drill holes (Figure 3). Field mapping has identified northeast trending veins with copper, zinc and lead minerals, comparable to trench and surface outcrops at Espiritu.

Brama

At Brama, drilling has commenced on hole BMDD008 targeting a pencil porphyry gold-copper target (Figures 1, 4 & 5). The target was identified based on 3-D modelling of magnetics and sits below a well mineralized gold-copper intrusive breccia domain. Drilling will extend into March and assay results are expected in late April.