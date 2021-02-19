 

Mersana Therapeutics to Host Conference Call Announcing Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Business Updates

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET to report financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 and provide business updates.

To access the call, please dial 877-303-9226 (domestic) or 409-981-0870 (international) and provide the Conference ID 2354447. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Mersana website at www.mersana.com.

About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to rapidly develop novel ADCs with optimal efficacy, safety and tolerability to meaningfully improve the lives of people fighting cancer. Mersana’s lead product candidate, upifitamab rilsodotin (XMT-1536, UpRi), is in the expansion portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study in patients with ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma. XMT-1592, Mersana’s second ADC product candidate targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, was created using Mersana’s customizable and homogeneous Dolasynthen platform and is in the dose escalation portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study. The Company’s early-stage programs include XMT-1660, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting B7-H4, as well as XMT-2056, a STING-agonist ADC developed using the Company’s Immunosynthen platform. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana’s Dolaflexin platform to advance their ADC pipelines.

Contact:

Investor & Media Contact
Sarah Carmody, 617-844-8577
scarmody@mersana.com




