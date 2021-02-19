Mersana Therapeutics to Host Conference Call Announcing Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Business Updates

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET to report financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 and provide business updates.



To access the call, please dial 877-303-9226 (domestic) or 409-981-0870 (international) and provide the Conference ID 2354447. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Mersana website at www.mersana.com.