DATA443 ACQUIRES ARCMAIL - LEADING DATA ARCHIVING PLATFORM

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, is pleased to announce that it has acquired all rights to the data archiving platform ArcMail, representing its first acquisition of 2021. This follows a two-year exclusive license agreement with ArcMail that was previously announced on February 11, 2019. The acquisition has closed, and all assets have been transferred. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2005, ArcMail is a pioneer and leader in the enterprise information and email archiving market. ArcMail offers customers a broad array of cost-effective, easy-to-use archiving solutions with comprehensive and tailorable features that ensure secure, compliant email, file, and other electronic data retention, storage, and retrieval. ArcMail solutions support all eDiscovery requests for electronically stored information for all regulated industries – Data Privacy, Healthcare, Financial Services, Legal Services, Government and Education. Key ArcMail product features include full-text indexing, granular retention rules; secure and customizable access and permissions; basic and advanced Boolean search; litigation and legal holds; and extensive import and export capabilities that accelerate and simplify eDiscovery requests and compliance audits.

Jason Remillard, CEO of Data443, commented, “Over the last two years the ArcMail product suite has been a tremendous differentiator for our Global Privacy Manager offering. We are the only privacy and governance suite provider in the marketplace that provides data archiving solutions (on premise or in the cloud) for Office365, Google Suite, OneDrive, DropBox, and many other configurations. Privacy enablement for the GDPR, CPRA, or general FOIA requests continue to grow in complexity and burden for organizations of all sizes, and we continue to provide a fit-for-purpose solution for them.”