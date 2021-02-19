GBT Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced that it will participate in virtual fireside chats at the following investor conferences:



SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on February 26 at 2:20 p.m. ET; and



Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on March 1 at 11:40 a.m. ET. Ted W. Love, M.D., president and CEO of GBT, will also participate in a virtual panel, Non-Malignant Hematology, at this conference on March 1 at 2:40 p.m. ET.

The fireside chats will be webcast live from GBT’s website at www.gbt.com in the Investors section. Replays of the webcasts will be archived and available for one month following each event.