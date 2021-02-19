 

RAPT Therapeutics to Present at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases, today announced that Brian Wong, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 12:00 pm Eastern Time.

To access the live webcast and subsequent archived recording of the company presentation, please visit the RAPT Therapeutics website at https://investors.rapt.com/events-and-presentations.

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.
RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine, the Company is developing highly selective small molecules designed to modulate the critical immune drivers underlying these diseases. RAPT has discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates, FLX475 and RPT193, each targeting C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), for the treatment of cancer and inflammation, respectively. The Company is also pursuing a range of targets, including hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 (HPK1) and general control nonderepressible 2 (GCN2), that are in the discovery stage of development.

Investor Contact:
Sylvia Wheeler
swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com 

Media Contact:
Aljanae Reynolds
areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com




Wertpapier


