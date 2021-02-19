RAPT Therapeutics to Present at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases, today announced that Brian Wong, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 12:00 pm Eastern Time.



To access the live webcast and subsequent archived recording of the company presentation, please visit the RAPT Therapeutics website at https://investors.rapt.com/events-and-presentations.