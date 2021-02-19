Advantage Solutions Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) (“Advantage”) today announced that the company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results after the market close on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-4018 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8471. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13715926. The replay will be available until March 23, 2021.