 

Advantage Solutions Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) (“Advantage”) today announced that the company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results after the market close on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-4018 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8471. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13715926. The replay will be available until March 23, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at advantagesolutions.net. The online replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.

About Advantage Solutions
Advantage Solutions is a leading business solutions provider committed to driving growth for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers through winning insights and execution. Advantage’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions — including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services — help brands and retailers across a broad range of channels drive consumer demand, increase sales and achieve operating efficiencies. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Advantage has offices throughout North America and strategic investments in select markets throughout Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe through which it services the global needs of multinational, regional and local manufacturers. For more information, please visit advantagesolutions.net.

Investors:
Dan Morrison
Senior Vice President, Finance & Operations
Advantage Solutions

Media:
Will Minton
Vice President, Corporate Marketing
Advantage Solutions
press@advantagesolutions.net




