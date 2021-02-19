Skyharbour’s Partner Company Azincourt Energy Reports Drill Mobilization at The East Preston Uranium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the “Company”) partner company Azincourt Energy Corp. (“Azincourt”) is pleased to report both drill rig and crew have been mobilized on site to begin the 2021 winter exploration program at the East Preston uranium project, located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

The 2021 exploration program will be a minimum 10-12 hole, 2000 to 2500 meter diamond drill campaign. Drilling is anticipated to begin this weekend.

TerraLogic Exploration and Bryson Drilling have been contracted to execute the drill program, which is being conducted under the guidance and supervision of Azincourt’s Exploration Manager, Trevor Perkins, P.Geo, and Jarrod Brown, M.Sc., P.Geo, Chief Geologist and Project Manager with TerraLogic Exploration.

As previously reported targeting for the 2021 drill program is the conductive corridor from the A-Zone through to the G-Zone (Figures 1 and 2) and is based on a compilation of results from the 2019 and 2020 drill programs, 2018 through 2020 ground-based EM and gravity surveys, and property wide VTEM and magnetic surveys.

The 2020 HLEM survey completed in December indicates multiple prospective conductors and structural complexity along the eastern edge of this corridor. Drilling in the A zone suggests this structural corridor hosts significant graphitic packages within strongly sheared and faulted host lithologies, indicating an environment conducive to fluid movement and uranium deposition. Drilling will start in the AB-Zone and continue southwest along the G-Zone (see figure 2).

Target Corridors at East Preston Uranium Project, Western Athabasca Basin Saskatchewan:

https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/nr-20210118-figure1.png

“Naturally, we’re eager to get the drill program underway,” said Alex Klenman, President and CEO of Azincourt. “The most exciting part of what we do is drilling. We’re only 12 holes into East Preston, and to date the data generated is suggesting we’re getting closer to a potential discovery. The data is strong, and it is reflected through multiple exploration activities that essentially stack on top of one another. This coincidental layering creates very strong targets. We have dozens of targets to test still, we’re really only scratching the surface,” continued Mr. Klenman.