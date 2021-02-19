USA Equities Corp (USAQ) Announces Advisory Board Leadership for University of Miami’s Allergy Diagnostics & Allergen Immunotherapy CME Conference

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA EQUITIES CORP. (OTCQB: USAQ) (the “Company,” “we,” or “our”) is focused on enabling primary care physicians (PCP’s) to increase their revenues by providing them with relevant, value-based tools to evaluate and treat chronic disease through reimbursable point of care and SaaS procedures. The Company is excited to announce today that five of its medical advisory board members will be presenting at the inaugural University of Miami Allergy Diagnostics and Allergen Immunotherapy Virtual CME event on March 13, 2021. Assistant Professor of Otolaryngology, Björn Herman, MD, FACS, Fredric W. Pullen, II MD, FACS, Professor, vol., Otolaryngology, both at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Dr. Frank Lichtenberger, MD, PhD, board certified allergist and Immunologist, Marcos Sanchez-Gonzalez MD, PhD and Syed Rizvi PhD, will be presenting at the conference, along with a panel of their esteemed colleagues.



“We’re thrilled that the leaders of our medical advisory board and experts in the field are participating in this unique live virtual conference. At USAQ, we champion education and prioritize, equipping physicians with the tools they need to improve clinical outcomes and sustain their practices with new ancillary services and revenue streams, including continuing medical education,” said Troy Grogan, President and CEO at USA Equities Corp.

According to the University of Miami’s description of the CME workshop, practitioners can expect “the training they need to diagnose, treat, and manage patients with noncomplex, non-life-threatening allergies. Physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other medical professionals who are not board-certified in allergy and immunology will develop evidence-based skills, knowledge, and confidence in the field of allergy and immunology.”

“As a member of USAQ’s advisory board, it’s important to see companies emerge that prioritize the future of medicine. USAQ equips physicians with the digital tools and point of care services such as allergy testing and treatment products they desperately need to treat a wider variety of clinical issues, better serve their patients, provide opportunities for continuing education, and encourage the adoption and availability of technology,” said Fred Pullen MD, Medical Adviser at USAQ.