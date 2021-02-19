 

Premier Health Announces Grant of Options

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.02.2021, 14:00  |  32   |   |   

MONTREAL, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (“Premier Health” or the “Corporation”) announces the grant of 664,000 stock options to certain directors. These stock options are granted in accordance with the terms of the stock option plan of the Corporation. All options vest on their date of grant and each option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share of the Corporation at a price of $1.20 per common share for a period of five (5) years from February 18, 2021.

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, corporations, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary PSweb software platform to lead the healthcare services sector digital transformation to provide patients with faster, cheaper and more accessible care services.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Mr. Jean-Robert Pronovost
Vice-President, Corporate Development
Premier Health of America Inc.
jrpronovost@premierhealth.ca / 1 800 231 9916

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Statements about the date of trading of the Corporation’s common shares on the Exchange and final regulatory approvals, among others, are forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Corporation assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. These factors and others are more fully discussed in the filings of the Corporation with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Premier Health Announces Grant of Options MONTREAL, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (“Premier Health” or the “Corporation”) announces the grant of 664,000 stock options to certain directors. These stock options are granted in accordance with the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Provides Updates on Major Production Facility and Announces Onsite Investors Day
Cameco Pleased as Supreme Court Dismisses CRA Leave to Appeal
Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Stabilitätsdaten zur Lagerung des COVID-19-Impfstoffs bei ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Kenneth Brooks Davidson as Director of U.S. Operations, Oil and Gas & ...
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Preliminary financial figures 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Commence Global Clinical Trial to Evaluate COVID-19 Vaccine in Pregnant Women
DANONE: 2020, a year marked by the health crisis; Reinventing Danone to reconnect with our profitable ...
First Majestic Announces Financial Results for Q4 2020, FY2020 and Appointment of New Director
Results of Placing – EUR 27 million Raised to Invest Further in US Launch and Commercialization ...
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q4-20 and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
New Positive Phase 1/2 Interim Data Presented at WORLDSymposium Shows Neurocognitive Development of ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Rockridge Commences its VTEM Geophysical Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project and Plans Drill ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
Premier Health Announces Results of Shareholders’ Meeting
02.02.21
Premier Health Announces Upsizing of Previously Announced “Bought Deal” Financing to $6.5 Million
01.02.21
Premier Health Announces $4 Million Bought Deal Financing