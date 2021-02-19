 

Integra LifeSciences Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART), a leading global medical technology company, announced today that it is participating in the following investor conferences:

  • On February 24, 2021, Carrie Anderson, executive vice president and chief financial officer will present at the Citi 2021 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools & HCIT Virtual Conference at 2:25pm ET.

  • On March 3, 2021, Carrie Anderson, executive vice president and chief financial officer will present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference at 7:30am ET.

  • On March 16, 2021, Glenn Coleman, executive vice president and chief operating officer will present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference at 1:50pm ET.

Webcast information can be found on the Integra LifeSciences investor relations website at http://investor.integralife.com/events-and-presentations.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative tissue technologies and neurosurgical solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians, so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel, Bactiseal, CerebroFlo, Certas Plus, Codman, CUSA, DuraGen, DuraSeal, ICP Express, Integra, MatriStem UBMTM, MediHoney, MicroFrance, PriMatrix, SurgiMend, TCC-EZ, and VersaTru. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com.

Statements made at the upcoming conferences may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from predicted results. Forward-looking factors that may be discussed include, but are not limited to, future financial performance, new product development, governmental approvals, market potential and resulting sales as well as potential therapeutic applications, and additional acquisitions. These risks and uncertainties include market conditions and other factors beyond the Company's control and the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in item 1A of Integra's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and information contained in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, Integra’s Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 10, 2020, could affect actual results. These forward-looking statements are made only as the date thereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Michael Beaulieu
Director, Investor Relations
(609) 750-2827
michael.beaulieu@integralife.com

Media Contact:
Laurene Isip
Senior Director, Global Corporate Communications
(609) 750-7984
laurene.isip@integralife.com




