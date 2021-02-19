Vaccinex Announces Signing of Two Multi-Project Deals with Leading Pharmaceutical Companies Focused on Leveraging Its ActivMAb Platform

Partnerships will use Vaccinex’s ActivMAb platform for viral display of complex antigens to enable antibody discovery

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccinex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a differentiated approach to treating cancer and neurodegenerative disease through the inhibition of SEMA4D, today announced the signing of multi-project deals with two undisclosed prominent pharmaceutical companies. The collaborations will focus on using ActivMAb, Vaccinex’s antibody discovery and novel viral display platform, for antibody discovery against complex antigens such as GPCRs and ion channels. Financial terms of the deals are undisclosed.



“Our ActivMAb platform has delivered numerous promising antibody-based solutions for complex therapeutic targets, both for our own R&D efforts and those of our partners,” said Ernest Smith, chief scientific officer of Vaccinex. “These two collaboration agreements with prominent pharmaceutical companies underscore ActivMAb’s unique ability to discover promising antibodies against challenging molecules with tangible R&D value. We look forward to working closely with our partners to develop potential treatments specific for such previously hard to drug targets.”