Marijuana Company of America Announces Rebranding of hempSMART CBD Products to Promote Mental and Physical Wellness

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 264 million people around the world suffer from depression (1). In addition, suicide has become the second-leading cause of death in people between the ages of 15 and 29.

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marijuana Company of America ("MCOA" or the "Company") (OTC: MCOA), an emerging company and leader offering unique exposure to the global cannabis sector, today announces a rebranding initiative that will emphasize the Company’s promotion of a healthy lifestyle, emphasizing mental and physical wellness, through the use of quality cannabidiol (CBD) products. This is the first major rebrand since the organization’s new management team joined MCOA in late 2019.

To further promote positive mental health and wellbeing, MCOA is rebranding the logo, packaging and website of its hempSMART premium CBD organic products brand, which will feature the tagline, “We’re in this Together.” The new design is intended to reach and speak to the largest group of mental health sufferers and CBD users, ages 18-29 (2).

hempSMART’s organic, plant-based products help people manage anxiety, pain and insomnia without tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive component found in cannabis. Though packaged with new branding labels, hempSMART products will maintain the same high-quality formulations that its users have come to know and love.

From tagline to color scheme, the new branding is carefully designed to demonstrate a simple, clean appearance. The shift from green to orange branding, for example, reflects an energetic balance of calm and vitality, community and connection, and optimism and balance.

The Company will also update its social media efforts and feature a new e-commerce website where customers can purchase hempSMART CBD products and merchandise directly from the Company and take advantage of subscription discounts.

Th new hempSMART website (https://www.hempsmart.com) will feature an educational component on CBD and the cannabis industry to help establish hempSMART as a leading source for CBD products and industry updates. In addition, the website will act as a platform from which MCOA and hempSMART will engage new and existing customers via text and social media such as Instagram, Twitter and Tik Tok.

“Rebranding the hempSMART brand enhances our mission to have a relatable and empowering community that supports the use of CBD products and helps people address their mental and physical well-being,” stated Jesus M. Quintero, CEO of MCOA. “We’re excited to unveil the new logo and visual elements that reflect a new vision for our hempSMART products. This initiative affirms our commitment to serve customers with proven products that promote a positive lifestyle. It’s time for fresh branding to carry hempSMART and MCOA into a new era.”