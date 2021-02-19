Startek Recognized Amongst HR Asia’s ‘Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020’

Rajiv Ahuja, President at Startek, said, "It's our mission to empower brands to excel in their CX transformation, and this is only made possible by our people. It is an honor to receive this distinction in two of our key markets – Malaysia and the Philippines. We are committed to providing a diverse and inclusive workplace where our people can thrive in their careers while delivering exceptional service for our clients.”

Startek (NYSE: SRT), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, has been recognized by HR Asia Awards as one of 'The Best Companies to Work For in Asia 2020.' Startek has been acknowledged for its people-first approach and innovative workplaces across Malaysia and the Philippines.

Startek is acknowledged for creating workplace excellence, human capital development, and employee engagement using a robust HR Asia assessment tool.

SM Gupta, Global Chief People Officer at Startek, added, "Despite the pandemic and a challenging 2020, our HR best practices have withstood the test of time and continue to demonstrate an engaging work culture, progressive policies, and digitization of Hire-to-Retire processes. The award is yet another milestone in our journey of putting people first to create an unmatched value proposition for our employees."

Startek has adopted a hybrid model consisting of multi-site presence and AI-enabled cloud capabilities, leading to transitioning 55% of its global workforce to WFH in 2020. In the Philippines and Malaysia, Startek has hyper-adopted WFH delivery models across most of its client programs, ensuring seamless business continuity by leveraging digital platforms and focusing on the well-being of its people.

With many teams working remotely, Startek introduced a myriad of employee engagement, training, and well-being programs to ensure collaboration, communication, and connection across its organization.

HR Asia’s assessment process included a detailed submission on HR practices, followed by a survey and jury presentation comprising eminent personalities from diverse fields. Startek is recognized alongside 43 companies in Malaysia and 20 companies in the Philippines.

About Startek

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled business process management solutions. The company provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services to some of the finest brands globally. Startek is committed to impacting clients’ business outcomes by focusing on enhancing customer experience and digital & AI enablement across all touch points and channels. Startek has more than 40,000 CX experts spread across 46 delivery campuses in 13 countries. The company services over 250 clients across a range of industries such as Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Technology, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Ecommerce, Consumer Goods, Retail, and Energy & Utilities. To learn more about Startek’s global solutions, please visit www.startek.com.

