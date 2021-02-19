 

Cannabis Technology Company MassRoots to Present at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on February 25, 2021 at 2 45 PM ET

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.02.2021   

MassRoots, Inc. ("MassRoots" or the "Company") (OTC:MSRT), a technology company focused on the regulated cannabis industry, today announced that Isaac Dietrich, Chief Executive Officer of MassRoots, will present live to an online audience at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on February 25, 2021. The conference will feature an interactive forum of presentations and panel discussions from the leading CEOs, investors, and experts in the cannabis sector.

MassRoots Presentation at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
 - DATE: Thursday, February 25, 2021
- TIME: 2:45 PM Eastern Time
- MORE INFORMATION: https://www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis/virtual/

Dietrich will provide an overview of the Company and its business strategy, including its planned purchase of the Herbfluence platform. He also plans to speak in-depth on how as a technology and media company, MassRoots is able to market to consumers in nearly every state with a regulated medical or adult-use cannabis market – enabling the Company to scale its audience and services with minimal marginal cost.

"We’re making MassRoots a one-stop shop for cannabis companies and mainstream brands looking to reach the tens of millions of cannabis consumers in the United States," Dietrich said. "Through our planned purchase of the Herbfluence platform, in addition to our broad followings across social media, we believe MassRoots will be able to deliver cost-effective marketing campaigns to companies looking to grow their customer base and increase their sales."

Benzinga Cannabis Hour

Dietrich will also appear as a special guest on the Benzinga Cannabis Hour, a weekly online show that brings together top executives, entrepreneurs, and experts to discuss the latest news and business trends in the cannabis industry. The one-hour program is streamed live on Thursdays at 4:00 PM ET and is also available on most major podcast hosting platforms.
- DATE: Thursday, April 1, 2021
- TIME: 4:00 PM Eastern Time
- MORE INFORMATION: https://www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis/cannabis-hour/

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc. (OTC Pink: MSRT) is a leading media company focused on the regulated cannabis industry, with a significant following and traffic across its online and social media platforms. MassRoots has been covered by CNBC, CNN, Financial Times, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Reuters, and the Associated Press. For more information on MassRoots, please visit MassRootsInvestors.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



