 

TFF Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Preclinical Results with Two Biodefense Countermeasures for the United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented thin-film freeze-drying (TFFD) technology platform, today announced that, in collaboration with the United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID), the Company obtained positive preclinical in vitro efficacy data from TFF formulated biodefense countermeasures.

In April of 2020, TFF Pharmaceuticals and USAMRIID, part of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command, the U.S. Army’s premier institution and facility for defensive research into countermeasures against biological warfare, entered into a 3-year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) to investigate TFFD of various biodefense countermeasures to demonstrate the use of these formulations as needle-free, inhaled treatments that are temperature-insensitive. The first two countermeasures, a monoclonal antibody (mAbs) against Ebolavirus Zaire (EBOV) and a recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus (rVSV) vaccine candidate against Venezuelan equine encephalitis virus (VEEV), were TFFD formulated and tested for efficacy in a well-established in vitro neutralization assay. Data showed that the activity of the mAbs and rVSV vaccines were preserved after TFFD. Formulation optimization and long-term stability testing are ongoing. Next steps will be in vivo testing in appropriate animal models.

“This data utilizing our TFFD technology to reformulate currently developed and characterized medical countermeasures against EBOV and VEEV is an important milestone,” said Glenn Mattes, CEO of TFF Pharmaceuticals. “Most countermeasures are parenterally delivered, require trained personnel for administration and are temperature sensitive. There is an urgent need to develop technologies to improve biodefense countermeasures to better protect the warfighter.”

“Great strides have been made to develop licensed countermeasures against Department of Defense (DoD) select agents of interest, such as Ebolavirus Zaire (EBOV) and Venezuelan equine encephalitis (VEEV),” said John M. Dye, Jr., Viral Immunology branch chief, USAMRIID. “An alternate route of administration that bypasses the need for cold chain control and administration by specialized personnel could be critical in the protection of our defense forces in biologically hostile environments around the globe.”

