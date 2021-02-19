Rayonier CEO to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) announced today that David L. Nunes, President and CEO, will present at two upcoming virtual investor conferences: the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET, and at the Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. ET.

To access both events, participants can visit the Investor Relations section of Rayonier’s website at www.rayonier.com and follow the registration links. The webcasts will be available for replay on the company’s website shortly after the live events.