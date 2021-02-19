 

Rayonier CEO to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) announced today that David L. Nunes, President and CEO, will present at two upcoming virtual investor conferences: the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET, and at the Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. ET.

To access both events, participants can visit the Investor Relations section of Rayonier’s website at www.rayonier.com and follow the registration links. The webcasts will be available for replay on the company’s website shortly after the live events.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.73 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (417,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a “look-through basis,” the Company’s ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres. More information is available at www.rayonier.com.



