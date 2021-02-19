Agile Therapeutics to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Provide Corporate and Twirla Commercial Updates on Monday, March 1, 2021

Live Conference Call and Webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women's healthcare company, today announced it will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market close on Monday, March 1, 2021. Following the release, the Company will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a business update.



Investors and other interested parties may participate by registering for a teleconference line or live webcast link in the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page at https://ir.agiletherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations, or by clicking here.