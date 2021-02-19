 

Agile Therapeutics to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Provide Corporate and Twirla Commercial Updates on Monday, March 1, 2021

Live Conference Call and Webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women's healthcare company, today announced it will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market close on Monday, March 1, 2021. Following the release, the Company will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a business update.

Investors and other interested parties may participate by registering for a teleconference line or live webcast link in the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page at https://ir.agiletherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations, or by clicking here.

Please log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The archived webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the company's website.

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.
Agile Therapeutics is a women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today’s women. Our product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Our initial product, Twirla, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com. The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company’s website.

Follow Agile on LinkedIn and Twitter: @AgileTher.

Contact:
Matt Riley
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
mriley@agiletherapeutics.com

 




