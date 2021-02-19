 

Information expressed in the public domain by the Repharm Group is deceptive and contradictory

Today, on February 19, information has arrived in the public domain that the company from Repharm Group will acquire the shares of JSC “Olainfarm” directly and indirectly owned by Anna Emilija Maligina.

The Chairman of the Management Board of JSC Olainfarm Jeroen Weites points out that  Signe Baldere - Sildedze, the legal representative of Anna Emilija Maligina, has informed the Board of JSC Olainfarm that the information in the public domain is false and the deal entered with SIA Farma Fund (previous name Zdorovie Europe) is not valid. Consequently, there is no basis for Repharm group to make such a statement.

In accordance with the requirements of the Financial Instruments Market Law, JSC Olainfarm has not received a notification from shareholder on the acquisition of a qualifying holding. This gives a basis for the Board of JSC Olainfarm to deduce that the information expressed in the public domain by the Repharm Group is deceptive and contradictory. Repharm Group distributes information that shares of A. E. Maligina will be acquired in 2023, and in parallel provides information that leads to deceptive conclusions that the deal has already taken place.

Such information in the public domain can significantly affect the price of JSC Olainfarm shares in the market as well as it may infringe the rights of other shareholders of JSC Olainfarm and cause damage to the reputation of the Latvian capital market. The Board of JSC Olainfarm will address the request to the  Financial and Capital Market Commission to assess whether the statement of Repharm Group does not violates the requirements of the Financial Instruments Market Law.

Olainfarm, a part of Olainfarm Group, is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the Baltic States offering high quality medicine and chemical pharmaceutical products. The Group’s business strategy “FORWARD” highlights the main company’s vision – to become one of the TOP10 Central and Eastern European manufacturing companies by 2025.

With nearly 50 years of expertise, Olainfarm Group delivers sustainable healthcare products and services with added value to patients in more than 50 countries all over the world via its key subsidiaries – pharmaceutical company Olainfarm, food supplements & medical devices provider Silvanols, elastic & compression material producer Tonus Elast, pharmacy chain Latvijas aptieka and healthcare & diagnostics centres Diamed & Olainmed.

Additional information:  
Jānis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Phone: +371 29178878
Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com




