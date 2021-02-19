 
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Metro AG - Still suffering but recovery in sight

SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Metro AG - Still suffering but recovery in sight

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
19.02.2021, 15:15  |  34   |   |   

Taking an end of all the pandemic restrictions into account, the group's strengths are likely to be weighted higher again on the stock market.

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Metro AG - Still suffering but recovery in sight In the first quarter of the 2020/21 financial year, sales and earnings of Metro Group suffered from lockdowns in many important sales markets, especially in Western Europe. Taking an end of all the pandemic restrictions into account, the group's strengths are likely to be weighted higher again on the stock market. The appointment of the new CEO, Steffen Greubel, who is likely to bring international experience (France and Southern Europe) from his management activities within the Würth Group also justifies confidence. Furthermore, he is expected to drive the Group’s digitalisation strategy going forward.

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Metro AG - Still suffering but recovery in sight
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Gerresheimer AG - Accelerating growth ahead
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Doubling down on brokerage
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Metro AG - Still suffering but recovery in sight
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Gerresheimer AG - Accelerating growth ahead
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Doubling down on brokerage
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Ausgestattet mit den Mitteln zur Beschleunigung des ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Strong environment should support growth
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Traumhaus AG - Weitere Meilensteine erreicht
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: FCR Immobilien AG - Fokussierung nimmt Fahrt auf
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: TeamViewer AG - Long-term profiteer of the crisis
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Social Chain AG - Transaction announced
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Sartorius - Ambition to double revenues in 5 years
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: mic AG - FY Figures above Expectations
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: mic AG - FY Figures above Expectations
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Rational AG - Weak results, challenging outlook
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Zuschreibung des Blockbusterpotential
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - “Indispensable player on path to commercialize ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Ausgestattet mit den Mitteln zur Beschleunigung des ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank bundles its Hydrogen activities; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Strong environment should support growth
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Traumhaus AG - Weitere Meilensteine erreicht
SRH AlsterResearch belässt Fielmann auf "BUY" - Ziel 75 Euro
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: FCR Immobilien AG - Fokussierung nimmt Fahrt auf
SRH AlsterResearch initiiert The Social Chain AG mit Kursziel 37 Euro (35% Upside)
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: TeamViewer AG - Long-term profiteer of the crisis