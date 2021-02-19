Taking an end of all the pandemic restrictions into account, the group's strengths are likely to be weighted higher again on the stock market.
Metro AG (Initiation), Retail
MCap EUR 3.8bn; BUY, PT EUR 11.50 (upside 12%) Metro AG_initiation
In the first quarter of the 2020/21 financial year, sales and earnings of Metro Group suffered from lockdowns in many important sales markets,
especially in Western Europe. Taking an end of all the pandemic restrictions into account, the group's strengths are likely to be weighted higher
again on the stock market. The appointment of the new CEO, Steffen Greubel, who is likely to bring international experience (France and Southern
Europe) from his management activities within the Würth Group also justifies confidence. Furthermore, he is expected to drive the Group’s
digitalisation strategy going forward. At least at this point, the approval of the supervisory board signals cooperation among the previously
often discordant major shareholders. A generally improved cooperation of the board should give the share price an additional boost. We start
coverage with a price target of EUR 11.50 and a BUY recommendation, based on FCF model and peer group analysis.
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Metro AG - Still suffering but recovery in sight
In the first quarter of the 2020/21 financial year, sales and earnings of Metro Group suffered from lockdowns in many important sales markets, especially in Western Europe. Taking an end of all the pandemic restrictions into account, the group's strengths are likely to be weighted higher again on the stock market. The appointment of the new CEO, Steffen Greubel, who is likely to bring international experience (France and Southern Europe) from his management activities within the Würth Group also justifies confidence. Furthermore, he is expected to drive the Group’s digitalisation strategy going forward.
