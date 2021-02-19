 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.02.2021 / 15:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Frank
Last name(s): Weber

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Daimler AG

b) LEI
529900R27DL06UVNT076 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007100000

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
67.43 EUR 24949.10 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
67.43 EUR 24949.10 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-02-19; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Stuttgart
MIC: XSTR


Language: English
Company: Daimler AG
Mercedesstrasse 120
70372 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.daimler.com

 
