 

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes National Caregiver's Day with Launch of MoreThanMemoryLoss.com

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.02.2021   

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced the launch of MoreThanMemoryLoss.com, a new website with educational resources designed to help caregivers and people living with dementia to learn more about dementia-related hallucinations and delusions.

“As a leading, national caregiver organization, we hear from dementia caregivers every day about the challenges they experience caring for loved ones with behavioral symptoms of dementia. This new resource provides information and support to address these symptoms that can have a devastating impact on families,” said John Schall, Chief Executive Officer, Caregiver Action Network.

MoreThanMemoryLoss.com was developed following extensive caregiver research and input from advocacy organizations. The site offers educational and actionable resources for visitors, including a doctor discussion guide, a dementia-related hallucinations and delusions fact sheet and an adapted personal story from a caregiver coping with a loved one’s experience of these symptoms.

Dementia affects 8 million people in the U.S. and its prevalence is expected to increase as the population ages.1-4 Approximately 30 percent, or 2.4 million people in the U.S., experience dementia-related psychosis and only half of them, or 1.2 million, are diagnosed.1,5 Symptoms of dementia-related psychosis include hallucinations, when someone experiences things that are not there, such as seeing or hearing things that others do not and delusions, when someone believes things that are not true, such as people are talking about you (paranoia), or fear that someone is stealing from you. These symptoms are also very distressing for family and caregivers and may be associated with increased risk of aggressive behavior in dementia patients.6 Hallucinations and delusions can cause a person to lose touch with reality, and their loved ones to lose touch with them.

“Caregivers often believe their job is to protect the image of their loved one and to hide the symptoms of dementia-related psychosis from others,” said Charmaine Lykins, Senior Vice President, Global Product Planning and Chief Marketing Officer, at Acadia Pharmaceuticals. “MoreThanMemoryLoss.com is an educational resource dedicated to providing caregivers with information and tools needed to start important conversations about dementia-related hallucinations and delusions with their loved one’s healthcare providers.”



