Maximus Supports States in Managing Vaccine Distribution

As the nation’s largest engagement center provider for government programs, multiple states have entrusted Maximus to provide additional support for handling the unprecedented volume of vaccination requests, reduce caller hold times, and manage case backlogs. Maximus continues to play a vital role in helping states slow the spread of the pandemic and address public health needs.

Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today that it is now supporting seven state vaccination programs with COVID-19 vaccine information and hotline services to answer common questions, address concerns about the vaccine, resolve complaints, and coordinate vaccination appointments. State programs include California, Colorado, New York, and the District of Columbia.

“We continue to expand our clinical-related services to support states with their vaccination programs and the CDC-INFO line to address individuals’ questions regarding vaccines,” said Bruce Caswell, President and CEO, Maximus. “Getting the country on track for recovery is dependent on easing citizens’ concerns and the efficient administration of COVID-19 vaccines. Maximus is committed to helping states provide clear, reliable information and assistance to bolster public confidence and achieve wide adoption.”

Assisting states with their vaccine distribution plans builds on the support Maximus has been providing government at all levels since the onset of the pandemic. Maximus currently supports states with their delivery of Unemployment Insurance and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, state and local public health agencies with contact tracing, as well as Medicaid and human services agencies to manage the surge of individuals and families needing essential services during these uncertain times.

“Since December 2020, we rapidly launched and deployed over 4,200 work-from-home agents to support states with vaccine rollouts,” said Caswell. “By leveraging our cloud-based citizen engagement capabilities and public health qualifications, Maximus enables states to disseminate public health information and connect people with vaccines quickly and cost-effectively. Through our digital capabilities and engagement center expertise, we aim to provide an easy-to-navigate customer experience that offers transparency and promotes trust in government.”

Maximus is assisting the following vaccine distribution programs:

California : Supporting the California Department of Public Health with 1,500 agents to handle COVID-19 vaccine calls, including assisting with vaccine appointment scheduling.

: Supporting the California Department of Public Health with 1,500 agents to handle COVID-19 vaccine calls, including assisting with vaccine appointment scheduling. Colorado: Helping the Department of Public Health and Environment with 200 agents to answer questions about vaccines and soon will be scheduling appointments.

Helping the Department of Public Health and Environment with 200 agents to answer questions about vaccines and soon will be scheduling appointments. New York: Supporting the Department of Health with over 2,000 agents to answer general COVID-19 questions and schedule testing and vaccination appointments.

Supporting the Department of Health with over 2,000 agents to answer general COVID-19 questions and schedule testing and vaccination appointments. District of Columbia: Supporting the D.C. Department of Health, Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Administration (HEPRA), with up to 200 agents to answer common questions, schedule vaccination appointments, and make outbound calls to address residents’ concerns and resolve complaints.

