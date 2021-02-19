 

Maximus Supports States in Managing Vaccine Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.02.2021, 15:00  |  15   |   |   

Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today that it is now supporting seven state vaccination programs with COVID-19 vaccine information and hotline services to answer common questions, address concerns about the vaccine, resolve complaints, and coordinate vaccination appointments. State programs include California, Colorado, New York, and the District of Columbia.

As the nation’s largest engagement center provider for government programs, multiple states have entrusted Maximus to provide additional support for handling the unprecedented volume of vaccination requests, reduce caller hold times, and manage case backlogs. Maximus continues to play a vital role in helping states slow the spread of the pandemic and address public health needs.

“We continue to expand our clinical-related services to support states with their vaccination programs and the CDC-INFO line to address individuals’ questions regarding vaccines,” said Bruce Caswell, President and CEO, Maximus. “Getting the country on track for recovery is dependent on easing citizens’ concerns and the efficient administration of COVID-19 vaccines. Maximus is committed to helping states provide clear, reliable information and assistance to bolster public confidence and achieve wide adoption.”

Assisting states with their vaccine distribution plans builds on the support Maximus has been providing government at all levels since the onset of the pandemic. Maximus currently supports states with their delivery of Unemployment Insurance and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, state and local public health agencies with contact tracing, as well as Medicaid and human services agencies to manage the surge of individuals and families needing essential services during these uncertain times.

“Since December 2020, we rapidly launched and deployed over 4,200 work-from-home agents to support states with vaccine rollouts,” said Caswell. “By leveraging our cloud-based citizen engagement capabilities and public health qualifications, Maximus enables states to disseminate public health information and connect people with vaccines quickly and cost-effectively. Through our digital capabilities and engagement center expertise, we aim to provide an easy-to-navigate customer experience that offers transparency and promotes trust in government.”

Maximus is assisting the following vaccine distribution programs:

  • California: Supporting the California Department of Public Health with 1,500 agents to handle COVID-19 vaccine calls, including assisting with vaccine appointment scheduling.
  • Colorado: Helping the Department of Public Health and Environment with 200 agents to answer questions about vaccines and soon will be scheduling appointments.
  • New York: Supporting the Department of Health with over 2,000 agents to answer general COVID-19 questions and schedule testing and vaccination appointments.
  • District of Columbia: Supporting the D.C. Department of Health, Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Administration (HEPRA), with up to 200 agents to answer common questions, schedule vaccination appointments, and make outbound calls to address residents’ concerns and resolve complaints.

To learn more about how Maximus has been helping states with their COVID-19 response, please visit: maximus.com/covid-19.

About Maximus

Since 1975, Maximus has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs. Maximus delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability, and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With more than 30,000 employees worldwide, Maximus is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit maximus.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Maximus Supports States in Managing Vaccine Distribution Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today that it is now supporting seven state vaccination programs with COVID-19 vaccine information and hotline services to answer common questions, address concerns …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHANG ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against EHang ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of EHang ...
JetBlue Launches First Phase of Codeshare with American Airlines, Adding New Routes and ...
Genomic Vision: Financial Information for the Fourth Quarter of 2020
Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Announces 59th Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase
Sanderson Farms, Inc. Holds Annual Meeting of Stockholders
FUBOTV ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against fuboTV, ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Early Participation Results and Early Settlement of Tender Offers ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
The Trade Desk Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
Maximus Reports Fiscal Year 2021 First Quarter Results
20.01.21
Maximus Schedules Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Conference Call