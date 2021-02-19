Eguana Announces Conversion of $2.5 Million Debentures and 1,150 Class F LP Units Into Common Shares
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eguana Technologies Inc. (“Eguana” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: EGT) (OTCQB: EGTYF) announces that it has elected to exercise its right (the “Mandatory Conversion Right”) under the convertible debenture certificates (the “Debenture Certificates”), which govern all of the Company’s 10.0% unsecured convertible debentures issued pursuant to the completion of the Company’s private placements on June 21, 2019 and August 8, 2019 (the “Debentures”), to convert (the “Conversion”) all of the principal amount outstanding of the remaining Debentures on March 22, 2021 (the “Conversion Date”) into common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares”).
Pursuant to the terms of Debenture Certificates, the Company may force the conversion of the Debentures at a conversion price of $0.15 per Common Share when the volume weighted average trading price (“VWAP”) of the Common Shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) for 20 consecutive trading days exceeds $0.30.
As of close of markets February 18, 2021, the VWAP of the Common Shares listed on the TSXV exceeded $0.30 for a period of 20 consecutive trading days. As a result of the Conversion, the estimated remaining total of approximately $1.943 million (face value) of Debentures outstanding will be converted into approximately 12,953,339 Common Shares, and accrued interest (less any required deductions or withholdings) (the “Accrued Interest”) will be paid by the Company in cash or through the issuance of Common Shares to the applicable holders of the Debentures.
Holders of the Debentures can voluntarily convert their Debentures in accordance with the terms of their Debenture Certificates prior to the Conversion Date. As of the date hereof, holders of $2.284 million worth of Debentures have voluntarily converted their Debentures into Common Shares, some of which have entered into debt settlement agreements (the “Debt Settlement Agreements”) with the Company (collectively, the "Electing Holders”), pursuant to which the Company will settle $57,613 worth of Accrued Interest by issuing a total of 115,218 common shares in the capital of the Company (collectively, the “Accrued Interest Shares”) to the Electing Holders at a deemed price of $0.50 per share. Both the Debt Settlement Agreements and the issuance of the Accrued Interest Shares to the Electing Holders are subject to the approval of the TSXV. The Accrued Interest Shares will be subject to the statutory hold period of four months and a day from the date of issuance.
