Eguana Announces Conversion of $2.5 Million Debentures and 1,150 Class F LP Units Into Common Shares

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eguana Technologies Inc. (“Eguana” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: EGT) (OTCQB: EGTYF) announces that it has elected to exercise its right (the “Mandatory Conversion Right”) under the convertible debenture certificates (the “Debenture Certificates”), which govern all of the Company’s 10.0% unsecured convertible debentures issued pursuant to the completion of the Company’s private placements on June 21, 2019 and August 8, 2019 (the “Debentures”), to convert (the “Conversion”) all of the principal amount outstanding of the remaining Debentures on March 22, 2021 (the “Conversion Date”) into common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares”).

Pursuant to the terms of Debenture Certificates, the Company may force the conversion of the Debentures at a conversion price of $0.15 per Common Share when the volume weighted average trading price (“VWAP”) of the Common Shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) for 20 consecutive trading days exceeds $0.30.