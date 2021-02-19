 

Crown Castle to Present at March Investor Conferences

HOUSTON, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that Dan Schlanger, Crown Castle’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer is scheduled to present at the following three conferences:

  • Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time,
  • Morgan Stanley 2021 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and
  • Deutsche Bank 29th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentations are expected to last between 30 and 50 minutes and will be broadcast over the Internet. The live audio webcast links will be available on Crown Castle’s website at www.crowncastle.com, where they will also be archived for replay.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

CONTACTS
Dan Schlanger, CFO
Ben Lowe, VP & Treasurer
Crown Castle International Corp.
713-570-3050




Wertpapier


