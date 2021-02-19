 

i3 plans for rebrand of recently acquired Livepools

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- i3 Interactive Inc. (“i3 Interactive” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETS) (FRA: F0O3) – is pleased to share exciting news, further executing on its strategy in building the premier online gaming destination for Indian consumers. It will be rebranding its recently acquired fantasy gaming company, Livepools, to BLITZPOOLS.

Livepools has already amassed a loyal customer base of over 1.5MM players and i3 recognizes the strong connection to the product the team at Livepools spent years building. As a result, i3 has already increased investment in product development to bring new and exciting features to our players.

With i3’s acquisition and successful entry into the Indian gaming market in August of 2020 with BLITZPOKER, the natural next step is extending the BLITZ brand across the fantasy sports product it acquired in Livepools.

i3 and the BLITZ brand in India will continue to prioritize the customer and in turn will offer industry leading bonuses for all existing players as they move through the migration from Livepools to BLITZPOOLS. All new players are welcome and BLITZPOOLS will offer best in class bonuses, world class product innovation and customer support.

This rebrand is scheduled to take place March 1. i3 plans to announce more information on this launch in the coming days.

With this rebrand and continued push in the skill based online gaming category in India, i3 is on pace to deliver on its ambition to have 10MM customers playing its products before the end of 2022.  

ABOUT I3 INTERACTIVE INC.
The Company is in the business of providing customers with an online and mobile gaming platform which will provide sports fans worldwide with a unique and highly engaging social gaming product, and sports betting and casino product offering. In an effort to break into the various emerging global markets, i3 has secured partnerships with key social media influencers.

For additional information on the Company:

Email: info@i3company.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “likely” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to the projections for growth in the Indian online gaming market, the successful acquisition of BLITZPOKER and the timing of its acquisition, regulatory approval of the acquisition, the projections for growth in BLITZPOKER’s profit and popularity. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, (i) the costs of compliance with and the risk of liability imposed under the laws of the jurisdictions in which the Company is operating or will operate (the “Operating Jurisdictions”) including gambling laws and regulations, sports betting laws and regulations and mobile or online gambling and sports betting laws and regulations, (ii) negative changes in the political environment or in the regulation of mobile and online sports betting or gambling and the Company’s business in the Operating Jurisdictions, (iii) risks relating to COVID-19 (iv) negative shifts in public opinion and perception of the gambling industry, (v) significant competition in the industry, (vi) risks of product liability and other safety-related liability as a result of usage of the Company’s planned gambling and betting products, (vii) loss of intellectual property rights or protections, (viii) cybersecurity risks, (ix) constraints on marketing products,(x) fraudulent activity by employees, and (xi) risk of litigation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Readers are further cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such forward-looking statements (including, but not limited to, the assumption that , (i) the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, (ii) there will continue to be a demand, and market opportunity, for the Company’s product offerings, (iii) the Company will be able to establish, preserve and develop its brand, and attract and retain required personnel, and (iv) current and future economic conditions will neither affect the business and operations of the Company nor the Company’s ability to capitalize on anticipated business opportunities) although considered reasonable by management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and result in actual results differing materially from those anticipated, and as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements, forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods, and in particular, past performance is not an indicator of future results and the results of the Company in this press release may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate, forecast or projection of the Company’s future results. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

