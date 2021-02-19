Sonasoft Announces Enhanced Investor Relations Initiatives and Resources

Firstly, we would like to thank our shareholders and everyone who has reached out over the past few months. Our apologies for any delays in responding to emails. We have received a significant increase in contact volumes/queries over the recent months and are working to respond to everyone. We are implementing steps to ensure that everyone’s emails are responded to within a shorter time frame to ensure everyone’s voices are heard for the communications moving forward.

Shareholders can expect the following IR initiatives to be implemented by the end of the month:

1. Updated IR page: We will be updating the Investors Relations page on our website. The new IR section will include quarterly and annual financial reports, SEC reports, press releases, investor presentations, IR contact information, stock information such as stock quotes, charts, and other resources as they become available. We will also include a sign-up form for investors to receive periodic information via emails such as newsletters, blog posts, updates, and notifications of upcoming events.

2. More frequent corporate communications from the Company relating to material events and business developments.

3. Increased media presence and management to make the time for interviews/articles with various outlets.

4. The Company intends to begin hosting Quarterly shareholder conference calls later this year.

2021 has been off to a great start, and the company continues driving growth and new technologies. Management remains steadfast in its dedication to delivering maximum value to our shareholders and customers alike. We will provide shareholders with regular updates as the Company continues to execute on its business objectives.

Sonasoft was founded in Silicon Valley in 2003. For more information about the company, please visit: https://www.sonasoft.com

Sonasoft NuGene is a unified AI platform that can process any type of data and generate autonomous AI models. For more information about Sonasoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions, please visit: https://www.sonasoft.com/products/artificial-intelligence-ai/



For investor-specific information, please visit: https://www.sonasoft.com/investors/

Mike Khanna, CEO Sonasoft Corporation. Phone: (408) 708-4000 X7104

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company’s financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company’s growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.