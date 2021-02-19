 

Sonasoft Announces Enhanced Investor Relations Initiatives and Resources

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.02.2021, 15:00  |  27   |   |   

San Jose, CA, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sonasoft Corp (OTCQB: SSFT) announces new investor relations initiatives, including an updated IR page, quicker response times, and more frequent corporate communications and media availability. 

Firstly, we would like to thank our shareholders and everyone who has reached out over the past few months. Our apologies for any delays in responding to emails. We have received a significant increase in contact volumes/queries over the recent months and are working to respond to everyone. We are implementing steps to ensure that everyone’s emails are responded to within a shorter time frame to ensure everyone’s voices are heard for the communications moving forward.

Shareholders can expect the following IR initiatives to be implemented by the end of the month:

1.       Updated IR page: We will be updating the Investors Relations page on our website. The new IR section will include quarterly and annual financial reports, SEC reports, press releases, investor presentations, IR contact information, stock information such as stock quotes, charts, and other resources as they become available. We will also include a sign-up form for investors to receive periodic information via emails such as newsletters, blog posts, updates, and notifications of upcoming events.

2.       More frequent corporate communications from the Company relating to material events and business developments.

3.       Increased media presence and management to make the time for interviews/articles with various outlets.

4.       The Company intends to begin hosting Quarterly shareholder conference calls later this year.

2021 has been off to a great start, and the company continues driving growth and new technologies. Management remains steadfast in its dedication to delivering maximum value to our shareholders and customers alike. We will provide shareholders with regular updates as the Company continues to execute on its business objectives.

Notes

  1. Sonasoft was founded in Silicon Valley in 2003. For more information about the company, please visit: https://www.sonasoft.com
  1. Sonasoft NuGene is a unified AI platform that can process any type of data and generate autonomous AI models. For more information about Sonasoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions, please visit: https://www.sonasoft.com/products/artificial-intelligence-ai/
  2. For investor-specific information, please visit: https://www.sonasoft.com/investors/

Investor Contact:
Mike Khanna, CEO Sonasoft Corporation. Phone: (408) 708-4000 X7104

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company’s financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company’s growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sonasoft Announces Enhanced Investor Relations Initiatives and Resources San Jose, CA, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Sonasoft Corp (OTCQB: SSFT) announces new investor relations initiatives, including an updated IR page, quicker response times, and more frequent corporate communications and media …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Provides Updates on Major Production Facility and Announces Onsite Investors Day
Cameco Pleased as Supreme Court Dismisses CRA Leave to Appeal
Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Stabilitätsdaten zur Lagerung des COVID-19-Impfstoffs bei ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Kenneth Brooks Davidson as Director of U.S. Operations, Oil and Gas & ...
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Preliminary financial figures 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Commence Global Clinical Trial to Evaluate COVID-19 Vaccine in Pregnant Women
DANONE: 2020, a year marked by the health crisis; Reinventing Danone to reconnect with our profitable ...
EHang Further Rebuts Short-Seller’s Allegations Concerning its Relationship with Kunxiang
First Majestic Announces Financial Results for Q4 2020, FY2020 and Appointment of New Director
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q4-20 and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
New Positive Phase 1/2 Interim Data Presented at WORLDSymposium Shows Neurocognitive Development of ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Rockridge Commences its VTEM Geophysical Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project and Plans Drill ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Sonasoft Files Key Patent That Will Improve AI