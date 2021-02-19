Freddie Mac Prices $1.2 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-125
MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured
Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of
fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 10-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $1.2 billion in K Certificates (K-125 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or
about February 26, 2021.
K-125 Pricing
|Class
|
Principal/Notional
Amount (mm)
|
Weighted Average
Life (Years)
|
Spread
(bps)
|Coupon
|Yield
|Dollar Price
|A-1
|$116.150
|6.80
|S+11
|1.10100%
|1.09223%
|$100.0000
|A-2
|$986.800
|9.85
|S+18
|1.84600%
|1.51010%
|$102.9938
|A-M
|$156.592
|9.91
|S+23
|1.57200%
|1.56578%
|$99.9990
|X1
|$1,102.950
|9.30
|T+85
|0.58638%
|2.04678%
|$5.0723
|XAM
|$156.592
|9.66
|T+80
|0.78193%
|2.04034%
|$7.1414
|X3
|$102.126
|9.66
|T+250
|2.65393%
|3.74031%
|$21.6774
Details
- Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Barclays Capital Inc. and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
- Co-Managers: BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Piper Sandler & Co. and Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc.
- Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and DBRS, Inc.
The K-125 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-K125 Mortgage Trust (K125 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K125 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-125 Certificates.
