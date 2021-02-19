Freddie Mac Prices $1.2 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-125

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates ( K Certificates ), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 10-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $1.2 billion in K Certificates (K-125 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about February 26, 2021.

Class

Principal/Notional

Amount (mm) Weighted Average

Life (Years) Spread

(bps) Coupon Yield Dollar Price A-1 $116.150 6.80 S+11 1.10100% 1.09223% $100.0000 A-2 $986.800 9.85 S+18 1.84600% 1.51010% $102.9938 A-M $156.592 9.91 S+23 1.57200% 1.56578% $99.9990 X1 $1,102.950 9.30 T+85 0.58638% 2.04678% $5.0723 XAM $156.592 9.66 T+80 0.78193% 2.04034% $7.1414 X3 $102.126 9.66 T+250 2.65393% 3.74031% $21.6774



Details

Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Barclays Capital Inc. and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Co-Managers: BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Piper Sandler & Co. and Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc.

Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and DBRS, Inc.



Related Links

The K-125 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-K125 Mortgage Trust (K125 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K125 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-125 Certificates.