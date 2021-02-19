Nexien BioPharma, Inc. Engages CORE IR for Investor Relations, Public Relations and Shareholder Communications Services

CORE IR will focus on expanding market awareness for Nexien and conveying the Company's business model and growth strategies to the institutional and retail investment communities. CORE IR, a boutique investor and public relations strategic advisory firm, specializes in leveraging the most effective investment, growth, and exposure strategies for small to mid-sized companies through an integrated approach to relationship development and corporate communications.

DENVER, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexien BioPharma, Inc. ("Nexien"or the"Company") (OTCQB:NXEN), a next generation biopharmaceutical company focused on research, development and commercialization of novel FDA-compliant cannabinoid pharmaceuticals and related drug delivery systems, today announces it has retained CORE IR, a leading investor relations, public relations and strategic advisory firm, to assist the Company with investor relations, public relations and shareholder communications services.

“CORE IR’s approach to expanding our outreach and communications efforts to the institutional and retail investment communities are a welcome addition to communications efforts and we look forward to working closely with them on a variety of activities,” said Nexien CEO and Chairman Richard Greenberg.

“CORE IR is a great fit for Nexien and we are very pleased to have the opportunity to work with management in executing our comprehensive approach to help the Company expand its outreach and exposure strategies. We look forward to raising market awareness of Nexien, increasing engagement between the Company and the investment community, and assisting the Company in achieving its corporate goals,” added CORE IR President and Co-Founder Scott Gordon.

About Nexian BioPharma, Inc.

Nexien BioPharma is a US-based pharmaceutical company engaged in the formulation, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals in accordance with U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") pre-clinical and clinical pathways, to address a broad range of medical conditions and disorders.

Nexien BioPharma website: www.nexienbiopharma.com.

About CORE IR

Headquartered in Garden City, New York, CORE IR is comprised of senior market leaders with expertise in institutional and retail investor relations, integrated corporate communications, and capital markets advisory services. CORE IR provides proprietary integrated investor and public relations solutions that yield targeted exposure for small to mid-sized companies. For more information, please visit www.coreir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements, which are deemed to be any statements made by or on behalf of Nexien BioPharma that are not statements of historical facts. These statements reflect current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this release, including the factors set forth in "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are valid only as of the date they were made. Nexien BioPharma undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise,except as expressly required by law.

