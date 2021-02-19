 
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Gerresheimer AG - Accelerating growth ahead

With a strong Q4, Gerresheimer met its 2020 targets. Pandemic-related losses in the cosmetics business was more or less compensated by injection vials for Covid-19 vaccines.

Gerresheimer AG
Health Care

Market Cap EUR 3.0bn

BUY, PT EUR 107.00 (upside 14%)

Gerresheimer AG_update

 

With a strong Q4, Gerresheimer met its 2020 targets. Pandemic-related losses in the cosmetics business was more or less compensated by injection vials for Covid-19 vaccines. The company's forecast for 2021 is to gradually increase the pace of sales and earnings growth in the medium term and finally break through the stagnation of previous years. Consequently, a higher margin level through efficiency measures and a stronger focus on product innovations should be expected. After adjusting our model, we increase our price target to EUR 107.00, based on a blended DCF/adj. FCF and peer group analysis (previously: EUR 85.00). With an upside potential of nearly 14% we increase our recommendation from HOLD to BUY.

 

