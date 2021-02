MCap EUR 339m; BUY, PT EUR 30.00 (upside 27%)

wallstreet:online (w:o) sets an exclamation mark and announces the appointment of Matthias Hach as the new CEO as of March 1st. Hach comes from competitor comdirect and brings his extensive knowledge of digital banking and brokerage into the company. We see the signing of Hach as a strong signal for the company’s ambitions to push the brokerage business forward with all means. Furthermore, at this early point in 2021 Smartbroker reported a good start and expects 30K new customers in the first two months of 2021 – which represents a sharp increase comparing to a total of 85K by year end 2020 (eAR). Furthermore, recent user metrics in the portal business indicate continued growth of reach. We believe that w:o will benefit from higher ad prices supported by positive market trends. Based on our valuation models (DCF, FCF yield, peer group) we set a blended price target of EUR 30.00 and reiterate our BUY recommendation. Please note that AlsterResearch publishes MiFID II compliant research only. For a detailed discussion on MiFID II, please visit www.research-hub.de