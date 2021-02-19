 

DGAP-DD Noratis AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.02.2021, 15:18  |  59   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.02.2021 / 15:17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Igor Christian
Last name(s): Bugarski

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Noratis AG

b) LEI
5299008X879D2BX3QP14 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A3H2TV6

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
104.75 EUR 20000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
104.7500 EUR 20000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-02-15; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


19.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Noratis AG
Hauptstraße 129
65760 Eschborn
Germany
Internet: www.noratis.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64631  19.02.2021 

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Noratis AG Börsengang des Bestandsentwicklers von Wohnimmobilien im Marktsegment Scale
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Noratis AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 19.02.2021 / 15:17 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-News: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: ​​​​​​​Deutliches Umsatz- und Ergebniswachstum in 2020
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG vermietet 7.600 qm in Frankfurt und 2.200 qm in Heidelberg
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Extreme Wetterbedingungen in Texas beeinträchtigen RWEs Stromerzeugung und ...
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia erwartet für 2020 ein EBITDA von rund CHF -5 Mio.
DGAP-Adhoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Extreme weather conditions in Texas harm RWE's electricity generation and ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3E - Daily buy back notice
DGAP-News: Allianz SE: Allianz delivers a strong finish to 2020
EQS-Adhoc: CRO leaving Swiss Steel Group after target achievement
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:18 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Noratis AG deutsch
26.01.21
Noratis: Immobilien-Portfolio um rund 50 Prozent ausgebaut
26.01.21
DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Wachstumskurs bestätigt: Noratis Gruppe baute Immobilienbestand 2020 um rd. 50 % aus (deutsch)
26.01.21
DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Wachstumskurs bestätigt: Noratis Gruppe baute Immobilienbestand 2020 um rd. 50 % aus
26.01.21
DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Growth course confirmed: Noratis increased real estate portfolio in 2020 by around 50 %

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.02.21
369
Noratis AG Börsengang des Bestandsentwicklers von Wohnimmobilien im Marktsegment Scale