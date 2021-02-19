 

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Niemelä

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.02.2021, 15:30  |  35   |   |   

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj             MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS               February 19, 2021 at 16:30 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Niemelä

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Niemelä, Seppo
Position: Other senior manager
____________________________________________

Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75_20210219141511_5
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-02-18
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000049812
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 200 Unit price: 9.60 EUR

(2): Volume: 389 Unit price: 9.60 EUR

(3): Volume: 450 Unit price: 9.60 EUR

(4): Volume: 461 Unit price: 9.60 EUR

(5): Volume: 700 Unit price: 9.60 EUR

(6): Volume: 1 Unit price: 9.40 EUR

(7): Volume: 100 Unit price: 9.40 EUR

(8): Volume: 139 Unit price: 9.40 EUR

 

Aggregated transactions
(8): Volume: 2,440 Volume weighted average price: 9.58033 EUR

For more information:

Mikko Forsell, CFO
mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 50 434 2516

DISTRIBUTION:
 Nasdaq Helsinki
Principal media
www.verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com in short

Verkkokauppa.com is Finland’s most popular and most visited Finnish online retailer, with the aim to sell to products to its customer at probably always cheaper prices. Depending on the season, the Company markets, sells, and distributes some 60,000–70,000 products in 26 different main product categories through its webstore, retail stores, and network of pick-up points. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, in addition to which products can be collected at more than 3,000 pick-up points. Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and it is headquartered in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki. The Company’s shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki under the ticker symbol VERK.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Niemelä Verkkokauppa.com Oyj             MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS               February 19, 2021 at 16:30 EET Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Niemelä Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation. Person subject …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Stabilitätsdaten zur Lagerung des COVID-19-Impfstoffs bei ...
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Preliminary financial figures 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Commence Global Clinical Trial to Evaluate COVID-19 Vaccine in Pregnant Women
EHang Further Rebuts Short-Seller’s Allegations Concerning its Relationship with Kunxiang
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Awards DMT Manufacturing Contract to Dalton Pharma for Stroke Program
DANONE: 2020, a year marked by the health crisis; Reinventing Danone to reconnect with our profitable ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
First Majestic Announces Financial Results for Q4 2020, FY2020 and Appointment of New Director
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q4-20 and Full Year 2020 Results
Results of Placing – EUR 27 million Raised to Invest Further in US Launch and Commercialization ...
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
New Positive Phase 1/2 Interim Data Presented at WORLDSymposium Shows Neurocognitive Development of ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Rockridge Commences its VTEM Geophysical Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project and Plans Drill ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Forsell
18.02.21
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Talma
18.02.21
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Burén
18.02.21
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Häggblom
18.02.21
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Seppälä
18.02.21
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Seikku
17.02.21
Transfer of shares held by Verkkokauppa.com Oyj for the payment of the remuneration to the Board of Directors
12.02.21
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Strong performance with an additional dividend proposed – strategy now set towards 1 billion in sales by 2025
12.02.21
Verkkokauppa.com announces its refined strategy for the period 2021–2025
05.02.21
Verkkokauppa.com to publish the Financial Statements release 2020 on February 12, 2021