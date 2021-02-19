JFrog to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the liquid software company, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:



KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit

Presentation: Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 10:55am ET

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Presentation: Monday, March 1, 2021, at 1:15pm ET

Live webcasts, as well as replays, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.jfrog.com/events-and-presentations/events.