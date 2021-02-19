Gluten-Free Products Market Size USD 7.5 Billion By 2027 At A CAGR of 7.2% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gluten-Free Products Market is Segmented by Type (Gluten-free Baby Food, Gluten-free Pasta, Gluten-free Bakery Products, and Gluten-free Ready Meals) and Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Drugstore & Pharmacy, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Nutrition Category.

The Gluten-Free Products Market size was valued at USD 4.3 Billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 7.5 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Major factors driving the growth of gluten-free products market size are the rising prevalence of celiac disease and also growing population shifting towards healthier diets.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF GLUTEN-FREE PRODUCTS MARKET SIZE

It is anticipated that the rising occurrence of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and celiac diseases will drive the gluten-free products market size in both developed and developing countries. A person suffering from Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is sensitive to gluten, and the use of gluten aggravates the problems caused by the syndrome. On the other hand, Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder in which the indigestion of gluten damages the small intestine. The rising prevalence of these diseases is expected to increase the growth of gluten-free products market size.

Adopting micro-encapsulation technology to improve gluten-free products' shelf-life is expected to fuel the growth of gluten-free products market size. In conventional gluten-containing foods and food products, gluten proteins are responsible for the management and retention of moisture, which, in turn, gives a relatively long shelf-life to products. However, when gluten-free products are manufactured to meet the growing demand of global end-users, they tend to have a shorter shelf-life and, in most cases, lack texture aesthetics.

Microencapsulation is one such recent technology that can help manufacturers to achieve this goal of increasing the shelf life and texture of their range of gluten-free products.

The increase in the number of working women has increased consumer dependence on gluten-free ready-to-eat meals. This, in turn, has led to an increase in demand for convenient food, fueling the growth of the market for gluten-free products.