PureK Holdings Corp., a Plant-Based Wellness Company, Closes on Acquisition of No B.S. Skincare, a Clean Ingredient Skincare Company

No B.S. Skincare Products to Become Available on Target.com Beginning in February 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureK Holdings Corp‎. (the "Company") (TSX Venture: PKAN), along with its majority-owned CBD subsidiary company, PureKana, LLC, ("PureKana"), is pleased to announce that, on February 18, 2021, it has closed on its previously announced acquisition on of all of the outstanding membership interests of No B.S. Life, LLC ("No B.S. Skincare"), an industry-leading clean-formula skin care and beauty company. All figures in this news release are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.



No B.S. Skincare was founded to provide consumers a clean and environmentally friendly alternative to the excesses of the beauty industry. No B.S. Skincare’s products are made with potent, plant-based and scientifically proven ingredients and – unlike other skincare solutions - with absolutely no harmful chemicals like parabens, sulfates, or phthalates, and no synthetic fragrances. All of their products are responsibly made in America and are never tested on animals.