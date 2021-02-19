PureK Holdings Corp., a Plant-Based Wellness Company, Closes on Acquisition of No B.S. Skincare, a Clean Ingredient Skincare Company
No B.S. Skincare Products to Become Available on Target.com Beginning in February 2021
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureK Holdings Corp. (the "Company") (TSX Venture: PKAN), along with its majority-owned CBD subsidiary company,
PureKana, LLC, ("PureKana"), is pleased to announce that, on February 18, 2021, it has closed on its previously announced acquisition on of all of the outstanding membership
interests of No B.S. Life, LLC ("No B.S. Skincare"), an industry-leading clean-formula skin care and beauty company. All figures in this news release are in U.S. dollars, unless
otherwise indicated.
No B.S. Skincare was founded to provide consumers a clean and environmentally friendly alternative to the excesses of the beauty industry. No B.S. Skincare’s products are made with potent, plant-based and scientifically proven ingredients and – unlike other skincare solutions - with absolutely no harmful chemicals like parabens, sulfates, or phthalates, and no synthetic fragrances. All of their products are responsibly made in America and are never tested on animals.
In addition to the closing of the acquisition, the Company is pleased to announce that all No B.S. Skincare products, including its Award-Winning Caffeine Eye Cream and Retinol Night Cream, Charcoal Peel-Off Mask, Moisturizers, Serums, Toner, Cleanser, and Acne Patches, will become available through the website of major retailer Target beginning on or about February 28, 2021.
Key focuses of growth for PureK Holdings Corp. are in the skincare and pet categories, global market entries and omni-channel expansion. With the addition of No B.S. Skincare to its portfolio, PureK Holdings Corp. is positioned to capitalize on what is expected to be strong growth in both the global skin care and beauty markets and in the CBD consumer products market. The global CBD-infused skincare market is expected to reach $3.2 billion by 2025, with an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 25% in that time, according to Allied Market Research. The global skincare market was estimated to total approximately $198.3 billion by 2025, according to Statista. Moreover, the Company sees significant tailwinds in its current plant-based portfolio. According to Meticulous Research, the plant-based products category is forecast to reach $74.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.9%.
