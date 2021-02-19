Emily Frenzel to Manage Newly Combined UBS Complex in Philadelphia Area

With nearly 15 years of experience at UBS, Emily previously served as the Branch Manager of the Newtown office. During this time, she served as an advocate and partner to the branch’s financial advisors and support staff to deliver complete wealth management advice to UBS clients.

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Emily Frenzel has been appointed Complex Director of the Suburban Philadelphia Complex, which encompasses both the Newtown and Conshohocken offices.

“Emily has both the energy and enthusiasm to create the right culture within our Suburban Philadelphia Complex,” said Ted Durkin, Pennsylvania Southern New Jersey Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. “She is incredibly talented and I’m excited to see how she can help improve the lives of our clients and employees.”

Emily is passionate about fostering an inclusive environment and building a more diverse workplace. She was named UBS’s inaugural Field Leadership Diversity Award Winner in 2019 and currently serves on UBS’s Eastern Division Diversity Council. Emily graduated cum laude from Bucknell University, where she was a four year starter on the women’s golf team. Emily and her husband Zach live in Center Valley, PA with their dog Benji and cats Luna, Penny and Meatloaf.

Brett Hina, previously the Branch Manager of the Conshohocken office, has decided to focus on the growth of his wealth management practice at UBS, based in New Jersey.

