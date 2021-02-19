 

Emily Frenzel to Manage Newly Combined UBS Complex in Philadelphia Area

19.02.2021   

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Emily Frenzel has been appointed Complex Director of the Suburban Philadelphia Complex, which encompasses both the Newtown and Conshohocken offices.

With nearly 15 years of experience at UBS, Emily previously served as the Branch Manager of the Newtown office. During this time, she served as an advocate and partner to the branch’s financial advisors and support staff to deliver complete wealth management advice to UBS clients.

“Emily has both the energy and enthusiasm to create the right culture within our Suburban Philadelphia Complex,” said Ted Durkin, Pennsylvania Southern New Jersey Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. “She is incredibly talented and I’m excited to see how she can help improve the lives of our clients and employees.”

Emily is passionate about fostering an inclusive environment and building a more diverse workplace. She was named UBS’s inaugural Field Leadership Diversity Award Winner in 2019 and currently serves on UBS’s Eastern Division Diversity Council. Emily graduated cum laude from Bucknell University, where she was a four year starter on the women’s golf team. Emily and her husband Zach live in Center Valley, PA with their dog Benji and cats Luna, Penny and Meatloaf.

Brett Hina, previously the Branch Manager of the Conshohocken office, has decided to focus on the growth of his wealth management practice at UBS, based in New Jersey.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 31% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 20% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 68,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.



Disclaimer

