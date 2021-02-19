Nextech AR Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Public Offering to $13 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“NexTech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR.NE) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE:N29), a leading provider of virtual and augmented reality (AR) experience technologies and services for eCommerce, education, conferences and events, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amended agreement with Mackie Research Capital Corporation as the sole underwriter and sole bookrunner (the “Underwriter”) to increase the size of the previously announced bought-deal short-form prospectus offering of units of the Company (the “Units”) to an aggregate of 2,610,000 Units at a price of $5.00 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $13,050,000 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $6.00 at any time up to 24 months from closing of the Offering, subject to an accelerated expiry if the volume-weighted average price of the Common Shares on the Neo Exchange Inc. (the “Exchange”) (or such other stock exchange where the majority of the trading volume occurs) exceeds $10.00 for 15 consecutive trading days. ‎At any time after such an occurrence, the Company may give written notice (via news release) ‎to the holders of the Warrants that the Warrants will expire on the ‎‎30th day following the giving of notice unless exercised by the holders prior to such date.

The Company has granted the Underwriter an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) to increase the size of the Offering by up to an additional number of Units, and/or the components thereof, that in aggregate would be equal to 15% of the total number of Units to be issued under the Offering, exercisable at any time and from time to time up to 30 days following the closing of the Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about March 11, 2021 (the “Closing”), or such later or earlier date as the Underwriter and the Company may agree upon, and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including the approval to list the Common Shares (including the Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants and compensation options) thereon.